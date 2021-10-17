Update on list of dark-red provinces and night curfew hours in Thailand

Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announces new COVID-19 zones.

The 23 dark red provinces will be Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Chonburi (Pattaya),Chachoengsao, Tak, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Prachin Buri, Pattani, Ayutthaya, Yala, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Songkhla, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Saraburi.







The 30 red zones will be Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chai Nat, Chaiyaphum, Chumphon, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Trang, Trat, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchaburi, Maha Sarakham, Ranong, Lop Buri, Si Sa Ket, Satun, Sa Kaeo, Sing Buri, Suphan Buri, Surat Thani, Surin, Ang Thong, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, and Phetchabun.





The 24 orange provinces will be Krabi, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Phanom, Nan, Bueng Kan, Buri Ram, Phayao, Phang-nga, Phrae, Phuket, Mukdahan, Mae Hong Son, Yasothon, Roi Et, Lampang, Lamphun, Loei, Sakon Nakhon, Sukhothai, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Uttaradit, Uthai Thani and Amnat Charoen.

In the 23 dark red provinces, the nighttime curfew period is changed to 11 P.M. – 3 A.M.







Restaurants, department stores, community malls, cinemas, theatres, stadiums, convenience stores, and markets may extend their opening hours until 10 P.M.

Social gatherings and similar activities may have no more than 50 people. But activities

involving trade meetings, conventions, exhibition centers, hotels, and department stores could have up to 500 people.

Entertainment places, including pubs, bars, and karaoke, will remain closed. Alcoholic drinks will continue to be banned from all restaurants. (PRD)





























