Thailand launches application to monitor PM 2.5 domestically

BANGKOK, Thailand – The mobile application “เช็คฝุ่น,” developed by the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Public Organization), has been launched to monitor the amount of PM 2.5 in the air hourly all around Thailand by using satellite and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, along with ground measurements. The data is presented in a user-friendly manner.

The application can be downloaded in both iOS and Android forms. Users can select the English language in the “About Us” menu in the application. (PRD)

































