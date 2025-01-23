Prime Minister to witness signing of Thailand-EFTA Free Trade Agreement

DAVOS – Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is set to witness the signing of a free trade agreement (FTA) between Thailand and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) on Thursday, aiming to boost trade volumes between Thailand and the European bloc through tariff reductions.

The announcement follows a meeting on Wednesday between PM Paetongtarn and Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter at the Congress Center in Davos during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025 (WEF AM25).







During the meeting, PM Paetongtarn highlighted Thailand’s hosting of a “Thailand Reception” at the WEF, showcasing popular Thai dishes to attendees and media. She noted the positive reception and emphasized Thai cuisine as a key element of Thailand’s soft power, developed through the combined efforts of farmers, restaurant owners, and entrepreneurs.

President Keller-Sutter congratulated Thailand on the success of the reception and on reaching the FTA agreement with EFTA, stating her belief that it will be beneficial and play a significant role in promoting trade and investment between Thailand and Switzerland.



The two leaders also discussed cooperation on visa exemptions and supporting Thailand’s green transition.

The signing ceremony for the Thailand-EFTA FTA is scheduled for 9:00 AM local time in Davos (3:00 PM Thailand time) at the House of Switzerland. The agreement will involve Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Thailand, and is expected to increase trade between Thailand and these European nations by reducing tariffs. (TNA)

































