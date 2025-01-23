Chairman Rangsitman awaits clarity on measures to cut power supply in areas at risk of transnational crime

BANGKOK, Thailand – Rangsitman Rom, chairman of the House Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy, and National Reform, stated that the committee is awaiting clarity on measures to cut power supply in areas linked to transnational crime. The decision will be made at a meeting with the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) and security agencies on January 29. The National Security Council (NSC) has also requested to join the meeting, as activities in the border areas are affecting national security.







Rom addressed the issue after inviting relevant agencies to discuss electricity trading in the Mae Sai area, Chiang Rai province. Thailand sells electricity to neighboring countries at 17 points, with a focus on the Mae Sot district in Tak province, which exports electricity to Myawaddy, a town in the Karen state of Myanmar. The committee is concerned that the electricity trade might be linked to drug networks and plays a role in facilitating call center gangs. Rom emphasized that the situation was similar to the PEA signing a contract to supply power to these criminal networks.

In addition, the committee has raised concerns about the power contract in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, where the PEA is changing the contract with a company that has a registered capital of only 1 million baht. The company is reportedly led by a young woman whose background is unclear, raising suspicions that the power supply could end up in the hands of drug cartels.

Rom said the PEA has not yet decided on measures to cut power, but the committee expects one of three outcomes after the meeting on January 29:

The PEA will continue to supply electricity without concern for who receives it.

The PEA will extend the contract with the current supplier.

The PEA will cut the power supply to prevent it from reaching transnational criminals.

During the discussions, the NSC expressed interest in joining the meeting, citing concerns that activities in border areas are impacting national security. The NSC emphasized the need for cooperation with security agencies to identify potential threats related to the electricity trade. Rom reiterated the committee’s call for the PEA to carefully consider the national security implications of these contracts and address the growing concerns. (TNA)







































