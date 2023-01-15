Thailand-Kazakhstan celebrate 30 years of diplomatic ties in tree-planting event – Benjakitti Park, Bangkok

Thailand and Kazakhstan have commemorated 30 years of diplomatic ties and pledged to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The Kazakh-Thai Alliance, with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Thailand, organized a tree-planting event in Bangkok’s Benjakitti Park on January 11 to commemorate 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The event was attended by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand Arman Issetov, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, Director General of the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs Warawoot Pongprapapant, as well as guests and citizens from both countries.







To commemorate the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi exchanged congratulatory letters with Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai.







According to a statement released by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two states have been developing mutually advantageous collaboration in view of their common interests in the field of security, trade, tourism, culture, and education for 30 years. Numerous joint events have been organized through state bodies, parliaments, business groups, and scientific, educational, and cultural centers.







Both countries also maintain good cooperation with the United Nations, Conference for Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, Asian Cooperation Dialogue, and other international platforms. Thailand’s representatives have taken part in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, supporting Kazakhstan’s initiatives to consolidate mutual respect and tolerance between followers of various denominations.

The statement added that sharing similar geopolitical characteristics as natural transit hubs in Asia, Kazakhstan and Thailand remain committed to further progress of the bilateral cooperation. (NNT)

































