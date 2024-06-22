Thailand supports Timor-Leste towards full ASEAN membership

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, welcomed and had a bilateral meeting with H.E. Mr. Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste, during the latter’s first official visit to Thailand on 21 June 2024.

Both sides discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in various areas, especially military-to-military cooperation, United Nations peacekeeping operation, the role of Thailand’s as a steadfast development partner of Timor-Leste, and trade and investment cooperation. The Thai Foreign Minister also reiterated Thailand’s support for the effort of Timor-Leste towards full ASEAN membership.







Following the bilateral meeting, both Ministers signed the Agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand and the Government of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste on Visa Exemption for Tourism Purposes for Holders of Ordinary Passports for up to 30 days, which will further promote tourism between the two countries. (MFA)













































