Thailand- Iran promote well-being of Muslim people through Hajj affairs

Chada Thaised, Deputy Interior Minister of Thailand, met with Mr. Seyed Abdul Fatah Navab, the Supreme Leader’s representative from the Islamic Republic of Iran, and his delegation for discussions on social, religious, and cultural cooperation between Thailand and Iran, including collaboration on Hajj affairs.

Chada extended a warm welcome to the Supreme Leader's representative from the Islamic Republic of Iran and the delegation, appreciating their visit and discussions on related diplomatic issues.







Mr. Seyed Abdul Fatah Navab spoke about the long-standing relationship between Thailand and Iran, highlighting Thailand as the land of smiles where the King serves as the Supreme Patron of Islam, consistently participating in Islamic ceremonies. He also mentioned the support for Hajj affairs, greatly promoting the well-being of Muslim brothers and sisters in Thailand.







In conclusion, Chada thanked the Supreme Leader's representative from the Islamic Republic of Iran and the delegation for their visit, which significantly benefits the Muslim community in Thailand and further strengthens the relationship between the two countries. (NNT)
































