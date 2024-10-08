Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA) and the Rockefeller Foundation celebrate 60th Anniversary of Partnership

BANGKOK, Thailand – Mr. Paisan Rupanichkij, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, as a representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, addressed the opening remarks at the Dinner Reception to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Partnership between Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA) and the Rockefeller Foundation on 1 October.







On this occasion, the Deputy Permanent Secretary extended the Ministry’s congratulations to the Rockefeller Foundation on the said developmental cooperation partnership. TICA and the Foundation have been collaborating on various dimensions, including capacity building, health, food security, and climate change, with aims to promote the well-being of peoples in Thailand and ASEAN. (MFA)

































