Prime Minister Paetongtarn satisfied with first official visit to Laos, 5 key issues agreed

LAOS – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed satisfaction with the success of her first official visit to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR), on October 8. In her televised interview, Paetongtarn discussed the positive outcomes of her meetings with key Lao leaders, including Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, President Thongloun Sisoulith, and National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane.



The two nations agreed to work proactively on five key issues:

Drug trafficking Call center and online scams Human trafficking Cross-border haze pollution Water management of the Mekong River

Relevant agencies from both countries will establish working groups for each issue, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs tasked with closely monitoring progress. This visit also marked Paetongtarn’s first participation in the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits following her appointment as Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister. (PRD)





















































