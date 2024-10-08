Floods recede in Chiang Mai city, leaving significant damage

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – The devastating floods in the Chiang Mai city are subsiding, but have left business areas with substantial damage, Oct 8.

The floodwaters that have inundated numerous communities and economic zones in Chiang Mai have started to flow back into the Ping River, with the water level dropping below 3.6 meters.



Warorot Market (Kad Luang), an old market, known for its variety of specialty Chiang Mai food and products that was submerged under nearly a meter of water for three days, has suffered extensive damage from the floods. Most shops were unable to evacuate their goods in time as they did not anticipate such severe flooding.

Many shops in this area have suffered losses ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of baht. Currently, the Night Bazaar and Chang Klan Road, both economic zones, have returned to normal. Business operators and their staff are working to clean up and reopen their establishments.







Meanwhile, the floodwaters from Chiang Mai city have overflowed into Saraphi district, located on the outskirts of the city. Several communities are still submerged under more than a meter of water. Many residents have only recently been able to leave their flooded homes. Most locals are still facing severe hardship.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her concern for the people of Chiang Mai, stating that multiple areas have been affected.

She mentioned that the government has deployed a forward command center to provide assistance to flood, storm, and landslide victims.

According to the Prime Minister, residents in the affected areas received SMS alerts several days in advance, allowing them to make adequate preparations.







When asked if the flooding situation in Chiang Mai was more severe than in previous years and whether there would be an opportunity to adjust the city’s urban planning to cope with such events, Paetongtarn responded that this issue requires a comprehensive approach, involving a long-term plan.

She emphasized the need to address immediate problems, such as providing relief to affected residents, while also developing a long-term water management plan.









The Prime Minister acknowledged that she had noticed the severity of the floods during the election campaign and expressed her desire to develop a comprehensive long-term plan.

She intends to discuss this matter in the Cabinet meeting to explore possible solutions. Paetongtarn stated that even if it takes ten years to implement such a plan, it is a necessary investment. -819 (TNA)







































