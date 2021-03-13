Thailand injects 8.3 billion baht to help rice farmers

Thai government has spent more than 8.3 billion baht on two farmer aid schemes to help rice farmers nationwide.



Government House’s Thai Khu Fah Facebook page said the state allocated 3.83 billion baht to support more than 110,000 households in the rice farmers’ income guarantee scheme. The government has also earmarked 4.5 billion baht for farmers who agree to delay selling off their paddy.







Payments under this scheme are made based on two regulations – farmers who store their paddy in their barn get Bt1,500 per ton, and farmers who sell their paddy to farming cooperatives get Bt500 per ton, while the cooperative gets Bt1,000 per ton.

Meanwhile, farmers now have until March 31 to take special loans, while those in the South can do so until July 31. (NNT)













