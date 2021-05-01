Thailand imposes restrictions on night-time activities

Currently, 19 provinces across Thailand have applied night-time restrictions, urging everyone to avoid going out at night unless utmost necessary, effective until further notice. (As of May 1, 2021)

CENTRAL REGION

Chai Nat, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Nakhon Pathom, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Nakhon Nayok, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Nonthaburi, 21.00-04.00 Hrs.

Pathum Thani, 21.00-04.00 Hrs.

Phetchaburi, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Samut Prakan, 21.00-04.00 Hrs.

Samut Sakhon, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Suphan Buri, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.







NORTHERN REGION

Phrae, 23.00-03.00 Hrs.

NORTHEASTERN REGION

Bueng Kan, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Chaiyaphum, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Nong Khai, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Yasothon, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.



SOUTHERN REGION

Ranong, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.

Songkhla, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.

Surat Thani, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.

Trang, 22.00-03.00 Hrs.

Yala, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.







All travelers are encouraged to take DMHTT precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, and T – Thai Chana contact tracing application. (TAT)



