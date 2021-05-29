Thailand immunizes vulnerable groups and their caretakers

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has started providing COVID-19 vaccinations to people in vulnerable groups, at Sirindhorn National Medical Rehabilitation Institute in Nonthaburi province.

Deputy Minister Satit Pituthecha said they expect to vaccinate 500 people, who are visually impaired, aged over 60 or have underlying health problems, along with their caretakers, in the pilot phase. Sixty registered candidates will be invited to the vaccination unit per day, until the inoculation target is reached.







He said the ministry has told the Department of Mental Health to inoculate people who have conditions like autism, Down syndrome, attention deficit disorder, as well as their family members or caretakers who live in the same residence, starting from Saturday.







Mr. Satit added that the vaccine will be administered at the Rajanukul Institute, in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district. Eligible people must reside in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan or Pathum Thani provinces and be aged over 18. The ministry will soon provide vaccination to people with other kinds of disabilities who live in other provinces, to make sure that people in vulnerable groups are safe from COVID-19. (NNT)























