Thailand humanitarian efforts for citizens affected by devastating floods in East Africa in May

H.E. Mr. Russ Jalichandra, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Royal Thai Government, presented a donation of 1.5 million Thai Baht to H.E. Mr. Lindsay Kimwole Kiptiness, Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to Thailand, and 1 million Thai Baht to Mr. Florean Rwehumbiza Laurean, Honorary Consul of the United Republic of Tanzania to Thailand, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand on 28 June 2024.







The contribution is to be utilised in humanitarian and rebuilding efforts for citizens affected by the devastating floods in East Africa in May 2024 and constitutes a gesture of the Kingdom of Thailand’s solidarity with the countries in East Africa as a true friend in times of difficulty. Both countries expressed their heartfelt thanks to the Royal Thai Government.

In addition, the Royal Thai Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will also make a donation of 1 million Thai Baht each contributing to the relief and rebuilding efforts of the Governments of the Republic of Burundi and the Federal Republic of Somalia. (MFA)

































































