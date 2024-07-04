Thai man sentenced to 8 months in prison for spray-painting anti-112 graffiti on Emerald Buddha Temple wall in Bangkok

The Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced a 26-year-old man to 8 months in prison for spray-painting anti-112 graffiti on the wall of the Emerald Buddha Temple in grounds of the Grand Palace in Bangkok.

The incident occurred on March 28, 2023.

Suttawee Soikham, also known as “Bang-ern was arrested after he was seen using black spray paint to write and then cross out the number 112 on the wall outside the temple.







In Thailand, protesters sometimes use the number 112 as a symbolic reference to Section 112 of the Criminal Code, royal defamation law.

After examining the evidence, the court found the defendant guilty under the Ancient Monuments, Ancient Objects, Art Objects and National Museums Act and the Cleanliness and Orderliness of the City.







The defendant’s actions were considered a single act violating multiple laws, so punishment was given under the Ancient Monuments Act, which carries the heaviest penalty.

The court sentenced him to 1 year in prison without suspension. However, due to his useful testimony, the sentence was reduced by 1/3 to 8 months imprisonment. The spray paint cans were confiscated. Other charges were dismissed. (TNA)



































