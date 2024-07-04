Team Thailand and private sector active roles and responsible investment in the Philippines

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, exchanged views on and opinions on means to advance Thai economic diplomacy with Team Thailand and Thai businesses as part of his official visit to the Philippines on 3 July 2024.

FM expressed appreciation to Team Thailand and the private sector for their active roles and responsible investment in the Philippines, bringing economic and social development to both countries. He took this opportunity to reaffirm the Government’s commitment to facilitating Thai businesses and interests abroad. On this note, FM also sought views, recommendations, and challenges from Team Thailand and the Thai business community in the Philippines. (MFA)























































