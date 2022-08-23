Thailand highlights ‘Regenerative Tourism’ in APEC meetings

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports recently arranged a trip for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) delegates to Nakhon Pathom province to promote its “Regenerative Tourism” concept.

The technical visit for tourism ministers and officials was part of the APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting and related meetings. The trip took some 300 APEC delegates from 21 economies to visit local attractions in Sam Pran district under the Regenerative Tourism concept.







The excursion started at Patom Organic Farm, which is recognized by the International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements. The farm works with local producers to establish the Sam Pran Model for sustainable organic farming while also operating as a tourist attraction.

During the visit, the group participated in low-carbon creative tourism activities, which included a Thai cooking class using fresh ingredients from the organic farm and a souvenir-making workshop using natural materials.







The group then traveled to Sireeruckhachati Nature Learning Park at Mahidol University’s Salaya Campus, a world-class facility dedicated to the conservation of herbs and plants. (NNT)

































