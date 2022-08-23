Extended night venue operating hours would please international visitors to Thailand

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports will propose allowing nightclubs along Bangkok’s Khao San Road to remain open until as late as 4 A.M. as part of efforts to help businesses recover from the pandemic.

The longer hours, if approved, would mostly accommodate international visitors who make up 60-70% of tourists in the neighborhood. According to Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the move will be proposed to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in September or October.







Phiphat noted that this arrangement would not be exclusive to Khao San Road, as he is looking into potential areas in other provinces to adopt the same regulation. It will, however, require legal assistance from the Ministry of Interior.

Thailand's tourism industry was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its reopening, the kingdom has been welcoming around 1 million monthly visitors, with up to 1.2 million expected in August. (NNT)


































