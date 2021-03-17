Thailand highlights old-styled ‘Songkran festival’ no water fights and foam parties

There were 248 new COVID-19 cases in the country over the past 24 hours including 167 in Bangkok, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.



CCSA assistant spokesperson Apisamai Srirangson said the new 248 cases comprised 242 local infections and six imported cases. The total cases in the country rose to 27,402. One case died and the death toll went up to 88.

Dr Apisamai also said CCSA’s sub-committee discussed measures for the Songkran festival with relevant officials and agreed that people should be allowed to traditionally bathe Buddha images, conduct other religious ceremonies, and extend Thai-styled New Year greetings as advised by the Culture Ministry and travel to provinces without restriction. Songkran festivities should occur on outdoor grounds instead of being held in air-conditioned venues.







Officials disagreed with water fights, concerts, foam parties and the use of talcum powder. Other activities would depend on the decisions of provincial authorities.







CCSA would consider measures for the Songkran festival on March 19.

Dr Apisamai also said that CCSA’s sub-committee agreed in principle that Samut Sakhon province should become an orange zone instead of a red zone of COVID-19 control measures so that it could resume more activities. (TNA)













