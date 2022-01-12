Thailand has adequate hospital beds for child Covid patients

Hospital beds for Covid-positive pediatric patients remain available, said the director of the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health, Dr. Adisai Pattatang.

The infections among children and hospital bed occupancy of young Covid patients did not increase significantly, he said.







However, the number of pediatric patients with Covid-19 is likely to form a higher ratio as the children aged 5-11 years old are not vaccinated.

Most children with Covid-19 have mild symptoms and develop flu-like symptoms such as fever and cough or diarrhea. Parents should conduct ATK testing for their children.



If the Covid-positive pediatric patients, who have high fever up to 39°C, rapid breathing and loss of appetite should see the doctor immediately. (TNA)



























