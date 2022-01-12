Covid-19 testing continues in South Pattaya

Two positive cases turned up when South Pattaya residents were tested for Covid-19 at Chaimongkol Temple. Mayoral advisor Paiwan Aromchuen and public health chief Pornpana Chokthai oversaw the Jan. 10 operation using antigen test kits.







Testing was done from 9 a.m. to noon with two positive cases reported. Pornpana advised people to stay healthy by exercising, eating healthy food, wearing face masks, washing hands regularly and avoiding high-risk areas.

Anyone unvaccinated against Covid-19 should get their shots, Pornpana said.



A COVID-19 testing station was also open in Soi Kophai where foreign and Thai residents could get tested for COVID-19. At the same time Jittaphawan Temple is now offering walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations for adults and teenagers.

Unvaccinated people or those who received only one jab can obtain shots through Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. A total 2,600 jabs are available each day.

Youths aged 12-17 will be given the Pfizer-BioNTeh vaccine while adults will receive a dose from AstraZenenca Plc. For more information, call the Pattaya Call Center at 1337.



























