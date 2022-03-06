Thailand ‘Happy Quarantine’ entry rules

International travellers from any country around the world, regardless of their vaccination status, can enter Thailand under the Alternative Quarantine entry scheme.

Eligible travellers Thai citizens. Foreign travellers, including but not limited to diplomats, guests of the government, Thai work permit holders, students and their family, and patients seeking medical treatment.

Eligible countries All countries/territories.

Points of entry All points of entry (air/land/water).



Pre-Arrival Requirements



All travellers must have the following documents for entering to Thailand:

A Thailand Pass, which can be applied via https://tp.consular.go.th/. Kindly apply for the Thailand Pass at least 7 days before travelling, and allow 3-7 working days to complete the process. Applicants will be notified of the application result if you have provided a valid email when you register or check the registration status on the system.

A Medical Certificate with an RT-PCR lab result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected issued no more than 72 hours before travelling. Thai nationals are exempt from this requirement. Travellers under 6 years of age, travelling with parents, are exempt from this requirement. For arrivals by water, everyone on board the vessels must have a medical certificate with an RT-PCR lab result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected within the officially specified timeframe. Anyone on board with the history of COVID-19 infection within a period between 14-90 days must have a medical certificate of recovery.

An insurance policy with coverage no less than US$50,000 (*From 1 March, 2022, this will be reduced to US$20,000). TAT recommends that travellers make sure to check the small print of any COVID-19 insurance policy before purchasing. Ultimately, the policy should cover the cost of treatment and other medical expenses associated with being infected with COVID-19, including in-patient hospitalisation, hospital isolation, hotel isolation, or related quarantine. The insurance policy should also cover the whole duration that travellers are planning to stay in Thailand, plus at least 10 extra days as a precautionary measure in the event that the traveller’s second swab test result returns as positive. Thais and foreign expatriates under Thailand’s national healthcare coverage are exempt from this requirement.

A confirmed payment for an Alternative Quarantine (AQ) accommodation or similar government-approved facility. https://asq.locanation.com https://asq.ascendtravel.com https://asqthailand.com http://entrythailand.go.th/en/

Foreign nationals must also have proof of payment for the required RT-PCR tests. In case of a 7-day or 10-day quarantine, 2 RT-PCR COVID-19 tests are required. In case of a 14-day quarantine, 3 RT-PCR COVID-19 tests are required.

All travellers must undergo the ‘exit screening’ at the point of departure (air/land/water) and present the required documents to the person-in-charge to carry out the checks.







On-Arrival Requirements / During the Stay

All travellers must undergo the ‘entry screening’, including body temperature check at the point of entry (air/land/water).

Present the required documents to the Immigration/Health Control officer to carry out the checks, then proceed through the Immigration procedures.

Then proceed to undergo the quarantine. At least a 7-day quarantine for travellers who have a Certificate of Vaccination for have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with an approved vaccine – or at least 1 dose for travellers under 18 years of age – at least 14 days before travelling to Thailand. At least a 10-day quarantine for travellers who do not have a Certificate of Vaccination. For arrivals by water, if everyone on board has a Certificate of Vaccination for having been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with an approved vaccine – or at least 1 dose for travellers under 18 years of age – at least 14 days before travelling to Thailand, then the quarantine period is 7 days. In case that any one of the people on board do not have a Certificate of Vaccination, then the quarantine period for everyone on board is 10 days. For travellers under 18 years of age, travelling with parents or guardians, the quarantine period is within the same duration as their parents or guardians.

Undergo RT-PCR COVID-19 tests. For travellers under a 7-day quarantine, 2 RT-PCR tests on Day 0-1 and Day 5-6. For travellers under a 10-day quarantine, 2 RT-PCR tests on Day 0-1 and Day 8-9. For travellers under a 14-day quarantine, 3 RT-PCR tests on Day 0-1, Day 5-6, and Day 12-13.

All travellers must download and install the MorChana application, and set it on at all times for COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Remarks

Travellers whose test result returns as positive will be referred for appropriate medical treatment in accordance with Thailand’s Communicable Diseases Act B.E. 2558 (2015). The expenses must be covered by the required insurance for foreign travellers, or national healthcare coverage for Thais and eligible foreign expatriates. TAT recommends that travellers make sure to check the small print of any COVID-19 insurance policy before purchasing. Ultimately, the policy should cover the cost of treatment and other medical expenses associated with being infected with COVID-19, including in-patient hospitalisation, hospital isolation, hotel isolation, or related quarantine. The insurance policy should also cover the whole duration that travellers are planning to stay in Thailand, plus at least 10 extra days as a precautionary measure in the event that the traveller’s second swab test result returns as positive. Pending on their conditions, they may be medically advised by to receive treatment in either hospital hotel isolation or community isolation. During receiving the medical treatment – at least 10 days, they must remain in their accommodation only. They should not leave their accommodation unless utmost necessary, and must notify the Communicable Disease Control officer in-charge. After having recovered from COVID-19, they will receive a medical certificate of recovery.

While in Thailand, travellers are advised to strictly follow standard, good personal hygiene practices, such as, wear a mask in public, maintain hand hygiene (washing with soap and water or using hand sanitizer), and keep physical distance of at least 1 metre from others.

Travellers who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms should get tested. If testing positive they must get an appropriate medical treatment. Those with COVID-19 testing appointment must get tested.





Guidelines for Domestic/International Departure

For international departure, it is the responsibility of travellers or their organisations to make sure that the travellers meet the requirements of their specific international destination regardless of the point of departure.

For domestic departure, after having completed the required quarantine period, travellers are free to go anywhere in Thailand.































