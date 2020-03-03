Thailand Grand Prix MotoGP postponed due to Covid-19

BANGKOK – Thailand Grand Prix motorcycling event, MotoGP 2020, scheduled to be held in Buri Ram later this month has been postponed indefinitely to mitigate the risks of the Covid-19 outbreak, said Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul.





After presiding over the meeting of the Moto GP 2020 organising committee, he said the Covid-19 has global impacts and Thailand declared it the dangerous communicable disease.

The decision was made that the hosting of the big event could inappropriately increase risks for the spread of the virus because there are participants and spectators from countries with risks of the virus infections.

The postponement of the MotoGP has reflected the government’s seriousness in curbing the outbreak and it has already made understanding with the organiser of the event.

The world-class motorcycling event has been postponed until the outbreak situation improves.

The OR Thailand Grand Prix 2020 is originally scheduled at the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram between March 20-22.

