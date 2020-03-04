Baan Thalae Noi – the hill by the water of Rayong

“Talay Noi people have eaten Kra Chab vegetable before. Later, we started selling it. Kra Chab selling can make a very good sale because the vegetable can cure an urticaria. It can also be an analeptic and it can easily be cooked. You can only find it here at our community.”









Baan Thalae Noi was known as Baan Nern Sa (meaning the hill by the water), as the area is a hill next to the sea. The locals said this community was founded towards the end of Ayutthaya Kingdom, which was the same time that Wat Ratchabanlang Praditthawararam was built. King Taksin ordered the temple(Wat Ratchabanlang Praditthawararam) to be built as a transference of merits to veterans dying in ‘Pleng Baan Thalae Noi Field’ incident.

The temple is now the center of the community. At this community, there is also a community group called ‘Thalae Noi Tourism Community Group’. They organized a tour for visitors to learn about the history of the community, self-sufficiency philosophy, and their ways of life. This tour is an important source of income for the community. One of the unique eats of Baan Thalae Noi is Krachab. It is a rare type of vegetables that could only be found in this area.

The troops of King Taksin had stopped here before attacking Chantaburi. There is a 300-year-old chapel built in the late Ayutthaya Kingdom. The statue of Lhuang Po Aung Wai is situated inside.

Prasae River is the main river of the community leading to the Gulf of Thailand. The Mangrove forests are along the river. They are natural habitats of wild animals and an important source of income for the locals.

This agricultural demonstration plot shows how to plant the stems of ‘Krachab’, a local vegetable of Thalae Noi. The vegetable is usually used in spicy salad or Thai sour soup.

Lampan is commonly found in mangrove forests. The juice from the ripe Lampan is uniquely fragrant and sour. It can also be made into sweets such as candy or caramel.

How to get there

By Car

Take the Motorway Bangkok-Chonburi (New Line) and drive to No.344 Road moving towards Thammongkol Road. Stay at the right to get to Soi Soonthornwoharn 1. After getting to Soonthornwoharn Road, drive to Plong Chang Pheuak Road for another 6 kilometers to reach the community.