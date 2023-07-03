‘Thailand Future Careers 2023’ enhances educational and business sectors collaborative effort

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation has teamed up with a tripartite committee from private sector institutions to organize the ‘Thailand Future Careers 2023’ event.

The main aim of this event is to enhance the readiness of the educational sector’s human resources to align with the requirements of the business sector. This collaborative effort seeks to strengthen Thailand’s economic driving capability.







It is recognized that the current production and development of manpower by higher education institutions have not yet met the needs of the private sector, both in terms of quantity and quality. The collaboration will therefore examine the demands of various business sectors to set yearly targets for the production of graduates, or “new skills”. This will be done in line with emerging trends, particularly in digital technology.



One significant move under this initiative will be designing curricula jointly between the business sector and education experts. The goal is to plan manpower production and prevent overproduction that exceeds demand. This will establish a policy and a directional framework for the development of higher education going forward.







The Ministry identified a significant focus for current skills development as being various digital fields, acknowledging the rapid pace of technological changes that necessitate swift curriculum changes to meet user needs. These include the implementation of a “Higher Education Sandbox”, or an educational arrangement diverging from standard higher education. The idea is to produce individuals that meet the specific needs of the country. (NNT)

















