Thailand further relaxes COVID-19 control measures and alcoholic drinks consumption nationwide

The latest update regarding the Royal Thai Government’s announcement on further relaxing the COVID-19 control restrictions in more provinces.

Effective from 22 February, 2021, the government has adjusted the classification of formerly five areas to currently four areas in line with the improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The surveillance (green) areas now increase from 35 to 54 provinces, the high surveillance (yellow) areas decrease from 17 to 14 provinces, and the controlled (orange) areas down from 20 to eight provinces, while Samut Sakhon remains the maximum controlled (dark red) area.







Surveillance areas (54 provinces, including 19 newly-classified): (region by region) Central: Ang Thong, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Nakhon Sawan, Phetchabun, Sing Buri, and Uthai Thani; East: Chanthaburi, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, and Trat; North: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kamphaeng Phet, Lampang, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Phayao, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Sukhothai, and Uttaradit; Northeast: Amnat Charoen, Bueng Kan, Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Loei, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Yasothon, and South: Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Phang Nga, Phatthalung, Phuket, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Satun, Surat Thani, and Trang.







Surveillance areas

Reopening with strict disease control measures allowed for:

√ Entertainment venues of all types, including pubs, bars, and karaoke shops can resume normal operation hours in accordance with the relevant laws, including dining-in and the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks. Music performances and dancing are also allowed.

√ Restaurants and eateries can resume normal operations.

√ Screening in place for Thai travellers, especially those from the maximum and high controlled areas.

√ Bath and massage parlours, but with a limited number of customers.

√ Spas and Thai traditional massage shops, but with a limited number of customers.

√ Indoor and outdoor gyms and fitness centres and boxing stadiums. Competitions can be organised with a number of audiences in accordance with the rules and regulations.







Closure orders remain in place for:

X Gambling venues of all types, including fighting cock and bull venues.

High surveillance areas (14 provinces, down from 17): (region by region) Central: Ayutthaya, Nakhon Nayok, Saraburi, and Suphan Buri; East: Chachoengsao, Chonburi, and Rayong; South: Chumphon, Narathiwat, Ranong, Songkhla, and Yala, and West: Kanchanaburi, and Phetchaburi.







High surveillance areas

Reopening with strict disease control measures allowed for:

√ Entertainment venues of all types including pubs, bars and karaoke shops, but dining-in and the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks must stop at 24.00 Hrs.

√ Restaurants and eateries, but dining-in and sales and consumption of alcoholic beverages must end at 24.00 Hrs.

√ Shopping malls, department stores, community malls, supermarkets and convenience marts can resume normal operating hours, but crowd activities are prohibited.

√ Screening in place for Thai travellers, especially those from the maximum and high controlled areas.

√ Bath and massage parlours, but with a limited number of customers.

√ Spas and Thai traditional massage shops, but with a limited number of customers.

√ Indoor and outdoor gyms and fitness centres and boxing stadiums. Competitions can be organised with a number of audiences in accordance with the rules and regulations.







Closure orders remain in place for:

X Gambling venues of all types, including fighting cock and bull venues.

Controlled areas (eight provinces, down from 20): (region by region) Central: Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, and West: Ratchaburi, and Tak.

Controlled areas

Reopening with strict disease control measures allowed for:

√ Entertainment venues of all types including pubs, bars and karaoke shops, but dining-in and the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks must stop at 23.00 Hrs. Music performances are allowed, but dancing is prohibited.

√ Restaurants and eateries, but sales and consumption of alcoholic beverages must end at 23.00 Hrs.

√ Shopping malls, department stores, community malls, supermarkets and convenience marts can resume normal operating hours, but crowd activities are prohibited.

√ Screening in place for Thai travellers, especially those from the maximum and high controlled areas.

√ Bath and massage parlours, but with a limited number of customers.

√ Spas and Thai traditional massage shops, but with a limited number of customers.

√ Indoor gyms and fitness centres and boxing stadiums. Competitions can be organised with a limited number of audiences.







Closure orders remain in place for:

X Gambling venues of all types, including fighting cock and bull venues.

Maximum controlled area (1 province): Samut Sakhon remains classified under this area.

Reopening with strict disease control measures allowed for:

√ Markets and flea markets.

√ Restaurants and eateries, but must close at 21.00 Hrs., and no alcoholic drinks.

√ Shopping centres and department stores, but must close at 21.00 Hrs.

√ Nurseries and elderly care centres for residents.

√ Hotels with visitor contact tracing systems.







Closure orders remain in place for:

X Entertainment venues of all types including pubs, bars and karaoke shops.

X Boxing stadiums and indoor fitness clubs.

X Fighting cock-bull-fish venues and similar racetracks and amulet centres.

X Bath and massage parlours, spas, and Thai traditional massage shops.

X Educational institutions of all levels.

X Playgrounds, amusement parks, game arcades and Internet shops.

X Meeting and banquet activities and venues, cultural events with mass gathering, and trade fairs.

X Public transport terminals.







TAT is constantly providing updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (www.tatnews.org); Facebook (tatnews.org); and Twitter (Tatnews_Org).

For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.











