Thailand fully opens for tourism, takes precautions to prevent Monkeypox transmission

Thailand has taken precautionary steps to prevent local transmission of monkeypox, starting with entry screening of international arrivals from affected countries.

Initially, a monkeypox screening has been set up at the existing Health Control at Suvarnabhumi Airport and record via the Thailand Pass system.



The screening primarily targets arrivals from countries where cases of monkeypox have been reported, including Africa, Australia, Europe, and North America.

International arrivals from monkeypox-affected countries, who must also undergo entry screening and have their Thailand Pass QR code scanned at the Health Control per existing COVID-19 prevention measures, will be given a health beware card for self-monitoring and follow-up advice.







The Department of Disease Control (DDC), Ministry of Public Health, said the additional monkeypox screening is to promptly detect high-risk travellers and to prevent local transmission.

In the health beware card, the DDC recommends that if travellers experience any of the following symptoms: fever (high temperature at 38 degrees Celsius or above), chills, headaches, sore throat, muscle aches, back pain, exhaustion, swollen lymph nodes, with rash or versicular lesions, within 21 days of arriving in Thailand, they must immediately seek medical attention from any nearby hospital/clinic and inform the doctor of their travel history to any area affected by Monkeypox.





According to the DDC, travellers may have been exposed to monkeypox before arriving in Thailand. Thus, their information on travel history, symptoms, onset date, arrival date, accommodation name will help the doctor to give a right disease diagnosis and prompt treatment. If they would like to report their illness, they can do so via the DDC Hotline 1422 or +66 (0) 97315 6850.

































