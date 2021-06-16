61% of population in Phuket received 1st jab while foreigners can book shots on thailandintervac.com

- From February 28 to June 15, 2021, Thailand has already administered over 6.5 million doses of vaccine
- So far, 61 percent of the population in Phuket have already received their first vaccine shot against Covid-19
- CCSA confirms that the vaccination progress in Thailand is going according to plan and that 50 million people will be vaccinated by the end of this year
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new 3,000 confirmed cases)
- The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is set to meet with its 50 district offices along with representatives of various worker campsites to discuss further public health and preventive measures against the ongoing pandemic
- Chulalongkorn University started human trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, ChulaCov19, on Monday, with 72 volunteers receiving shots under the supervision of doctors, nurses and researchers. The tests on humans come after successful trials in monkeys and rats
- The website http://thailandintervac.com is now fixed after it was abruptly taken offline on Monday due a purported data breach
