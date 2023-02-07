Thailand eyes increasing rubber glove export to China, India

Authorities in Thailand are looking to expand the export of natural rubber gloves to China and India, following a ban on latex gloves in some U.S. states.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives (MOAC) has established a task force to address the ban on natural rubber gloves in some U.S. states, which would pose negative impacts against Thailand-based glove manufacturers.







Rubber Authority of Thailand (RAOT) Governor Nakorn Tangavirapat said the State of Illinois has already banned the use of latex gloves among food service workers, effective 1 January this year, citing potential allergic reactions in some workers and customers. This regulation will also apply to workers in the healthcare sector from 1 January next year.







The newly established task force by the MOAC will be working to promote the quality and safety of Thai-made natural rubber gloves, while promoting the export to alternative markets, particularly China and India where demands remain strong.

Thailand exports around 738 million U.S. dollars worth of rubber gloves to the United States, in the form of general-purpose gloves and for medical use. Thai rubber gloves make up 23% of rubber gloves imported to the U.S., only after Malaysia. (NNT)



























