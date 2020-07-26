Thailand extends visa relief for foreigners until September 26

The Royal Thai Government has extended visa relief for foreigners, who are unable to leave Thailand due to the country’s COVID-19 control measures, until 26 September, 2020.

Foreigners are advised to submit an application for an extension or prepare for departure and make a 90-day notification of residence within the specified period of time.







For short-term visa holders (TR, TS, and VOA) and those granted a visa exemption have to prepare for departing the kingdom within 26 September, 2020, except in the case of having a reason of necessity as follows:

In case of illness – bring a medical certificate to contact a local immigration office.

In case of having other obstacles; such as, no flights available or having an outbreak situation – contact their embassy or consulate for issuing a letter of confirmation and request for a temporary stay and bring it to the local immigration office.

Each extension shall be granted no more than 30 days.



For long-term visa holders, they have to submit an application for an extension in accordance with a reason of necessity of each visa type. The application for the extension must be submitted at each local immigration office from now until 26 September, 2020. All types of visa extensions will be effective from 27 September, 2020.

Those who need to make the 90-day notification of residence, with a due date during 26 March and 31 July, 2020, must do so from 1-31 August, 2020.

For more information, please contact the Immigration Bureau Hot Line 1178, or visit the website https://www.immigration.go.th/en/.











