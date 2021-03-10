Thailand extends Songkran ‘water splashing’ holiday to 6 days this year; April 10 – 15

By Pattaya Mail
Thai Cabinet has approved a special holiday on April 12 making the Songkran festival break to begin on April 10 until 15 (Saturday-Thursday).

Meanwhile, Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome said water splashing will probably be allowed during the Songkran festival because the daily number of new Covid-19 cases had dropped from three digits to only two digits.



He said the government is paying more attention to the number of people at event venues, and will find a balance between helping the economy and the prevention of new clusters of Covid-19 which would spread the disease in communities.

Mr Itthiphol said detailed measures for the Songkran festival would be presented to a sub-committee of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Thursday. (NNT)

