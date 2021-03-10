Pattaya’s Koh Larn Island restaurant didn’t dump food waste, still gets fined

Workers at a Koh Larn restaurant caught on video supposedly dumping food waste into the sea were, in fact, only pouring out fish-tank water, their employer said.



Apinan Chungreung, owner of the unidentified restaurant, said March 8 that the workers who poured out liquid from a 100-liter bucket were disposing of water from the tank where live blue crabs are kept on display. The water must be changed daily.

Thai internet warriors went into overdrive earlier when a video clip of the employees dumping the water went viral with unsubstantiated claims it was food waste.







However, Apinan admitted the water was especially dirty as it did not get changed on time because the restaurant was so busy over the holidays.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said March 8 that he had dispatched relevant authorities to track down the four workers and cite the restaurant for illegal dumping.

The Pattaya Public Health Department still fined the restaurant 2,000 baht for pouring out dirty water.

Apinan said he was sorry people got so upset after believing everything on Facebook was true.















