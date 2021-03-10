Thailand and China discuss bubble-styled vaccine passport regulations

The second lot covering 800,000 doses of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine was set to arrive in Thailand on March 25, said Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.



He quoted Chinese charge d’affaires Yang Xin as saying that the lot would be free of any vaccine export restriction.







Besides, Mr Anutin said that Thailand and China were discussing their bubble-styled vaccine passport regulations and China asked Thailand to set up a center of COVID-19 vaccine inoculation for Chinese people living abroad.

Meanwhile, a sub-committee of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration planned three-step relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions. The details will be presented on March 15.

The first step will be COVID-19 control zoning changes on April 1. The changes will be based on the numbers of vaccinated people in provinces.

The second step set for June 1 will concern the lifting of the state of emergency at the end of May while the enforcement of the Communicable Diseases Act will be maintained to contain the virus.

The third step on Oct 1 will likely include the eased quarantine of arrivals. (TNA)











