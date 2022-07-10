Thailand expresses condolences to Japan over passing of Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Thailand has expressed its deepest condolences over the death of Japan’s former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, who greatly contributed to the strengthening of relations between the two nations.







Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana conveyed the condolences of Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on the passing of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. On behalf of the Thai Government and people, the Thai premier expressed profound condolences to the family of the late Japanese prime minister, as well as the Japanese government and people.





During the eight years of his premiership, Abe took on an important role in strengthening the friendship between Thailand and Japan. His visit to Thailand in 2013 was the first official visit of a Japanese leader in 11 years and laid a strong foundation for bilateral relations and cooperation. The late prime minister was also a strong proponent of ASEAN-Japan relations for the past several years. (NNT)

































