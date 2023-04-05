Thailand exports fresh eggs to Taiwan for the first time

Thailand has exported fresh eggs to Taiwan for the first time, after it was successful in negotiating basic principles and health certificates to enable it to expand Thai exports to the Taiwanese market.

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said that the Prime Minister had been informed of negotiation results on this issue between representatives from the Department of Livestock Development, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand, and Taiwan’s Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine.







Mr. Anucha said that Thailand’s fresh eggs have been subject to quality control throughout the production chain, in accordance with food safety standards, especially Good Agricultural Practices, Good Hygiene Practices, and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points.

Moreover, he said, Thailand has strictly controlled avian influenza outbreaks, and as a result, no spread of bird flu has taken place in Thailand for more than 15 years now. This is the strength of the country’s poultry industry that has created confidence among trading partners.







Until now, Thailand had exported eggs mainly to Hong Kong and Singapore. In 2022, its total egg exports were worth 1,238 million baht. Bright prospects are seen for Thai egg exports, as Thailand is expected to open up its markets in several countries.

Mr. Anucha pointed out that the successful negotiations on Thai exports of fresh eggs to Taiwan is in line with the Thai government’s policy of “Thai Kitchen to the World.” Under this policy, the Government is striving to promote global food security.



The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives is also proceeding with its plan “Food Security Roadmap Toward 2030” through the implementation of the “3S” policy (Safety, Security, and Sustainability), which covers the promotion of food security and standardized and nutritious food, BCG model-driven agro-technology and innovation, and Big Data. (PRD)















