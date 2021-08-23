Thailand expired drivers license valid until December 31

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has coordinated with the Royal Thai Police (RTP) to extend the expiry date of driving licenses and allow them to be used until December 31, 2021.

Mr. Chirut Wisanchit, DLT Director-General, has announced the suspension of services supplying driving licenses at Land Transport offices nationwide until there is an announcement on the cancellation of the emergency situation or other such development. During the service suspension period, the DLT is coordinating with the RTP to extend the expiry date of driving licenses and personal vehicle licenses and allow them to be used when necessary to present to the authorities, until September 30, 2021. As the COVID-19 situation has escalated, the DLT is coordinating with the RTP to ease the enforcement of the law. The RTP is extending the period of leniency in enforcing any rules, regulations, ordinances and orders affecting holders of expired driving licenses under the law on cars and holders of expired personal driving licenses, allowing them to be used until December 31, 2021.







The Director General of the DLT added that people who have documents supporting applications to obtain or renew their driving licenses such as a medical certificate, training and testing certificates, a request that has not been completed within 90 days or the result of the e-Learning training that has expired since April 16, 2021, when the service suspension started, can use them as supporting documents until December 31, 2021, meaning that people can use the documents when needed. (NNT)























