Thailand expects aviation industry to return to growth in 2024-2025

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) expects the aviation industry to see growth in 2024-2025. It is also proceeding with developing a master plan for unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, with the aim of enabling sustainable growth in the sector.

CAAT Director-General Suttipong Kongpool recently addressed the media on the topic of “Returning a Pulse to the Thai Aviation Industry After the COVID-19 Crisis.” He noted that the aviation industry plays a key role in the development of the nation’s economy, as it is a mechanism which supports the tourism industry. The CAAT has therefore established a plan for reviving the aviation industry from 2022 to 2025. The plan adheres to the concept of enabling the aviation industry to survive as well as thrive sustainably. This plan would also be in line with the government’s 20-year national strategy.







Suttipong explained that the plan’s medium-term initiatives will be carried out in 2023 and 2024. They will add to the Thai aviation industry’s passenger handling capacity and efficiency. One of the CAAT’s aims for 2023 is to issue Public Aerodrome Operating Certificates (PAOCs) to eight new airports.







The CAAT chief added that his agency is developing a master plan for unmanned aerial vehicles that will be used for the next 20 years. He pointed out that drone technology currently plays a variety of roles in people’s lives, citing recreational drones, rescue drones, agriculture drones and delivery drones as a few examples.

Suttipong said 4,836 drones were registered in 2022, up from just 328 in 2019, and this necessitated the development of a master strategy to promote drone activities in a sustainable manner. (NNT)



























