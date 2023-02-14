SRT launches Bangkok -Lopburi tour on express trains from Japan

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has launched a new sightseeing tour on diesel-powered trains from Japan.

The trips, which take passengers from Bangkok to Lopburi province, will cost 599 baht and only be available to 200 passengers per day. The train departs from Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong Railway Station at 12:15 PM and arrives in Lopburi, also known as the “Monkey City,” at 2:45 PM.







The return trip departs at 8:30 PM and ends in Bangkok at 11:05 PM.

The service offers a unique opportunity to visit the historical areas of Lopburi, a city that dates back over 3,500 years. The tour includes cultural performances, light-and-sound shows, and visits to both King Narai’s Palace and Wat Phra Sri Rattana Mahathat.







The 17 diesel-powered trains, which were delivered to Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi last December, have been refurbished at SRT’s maintenance and repair center in Bangkok’s Makkasan area. Three of the 17 trains are now ready for trial runs after being modified to operate on Thai railways. The trains are expected to remain in use for another 15-20 years.

The Kiha 183 series of trains were manufactured between 1981 and 1982 and had been used as limited express trains in Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost prefecture. The trains were decommissioned in 2017 but have now been completely overhauled with new wheels, bearings, engines, electrical systems, brakes and air-conditioning.

The trains were developed specifically to withstand the harsh winters in northern Japan and are uniquely well-adapted to the tropical Thai climate. (NNT)



























