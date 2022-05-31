Thailand expects 70,000 travelers to fly in daily after relaxing travel restrictions from June 1

Airports of Thailand (AOT) expects more than 70,000 travelers to fly in daily after the kingdom further relaxed travel restrictions from June 1 onwards.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob presented the projection during a recent inspection of Suvarnabhumi Airport.







The government earlier approved moves to better facilitate inbound travelers by fast-tracking the documentation process and dropping vaccination requirements. Although the Thailand Pass system remains in place, much of its procedures have been streamlined.

Given these developments, AOT expects the number of daily air passengers in the kingdom to climb to 70,000 in June from 64,000 currently.







AOT expects 57% of passengers to be international travelers and hopes average daily flights will bump to 480 from 440 currently.

Minister Saksayam also said he was optimistic about tourism activity, noting that air traffic is continuing to rise in the lead up to Q4 – Thailand’s high tourism season.



Additionally, the minister reported a dramatic increase in flight bookings. He also noted that tourism projections would be even higher if China relaxes its travel restrictions and the situation in Ukraine improves later this year. (NNT)



































