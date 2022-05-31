Price of Pepsi in Thailand remains unchanged in June

Suntory Pepsico Beverage Thailand has assured that the price of Pepsi will remain unchanged for the month of June. Its planned price hike for all sizes and packages by 1-2 baht will instead commence in July.

Wattanasak Sur-iam, Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade (DIT), made the announcement after discussing the matter with Suntory.







The company previously planned to make the price hike official on June 1 to keep pace with rising production costs, citing higher fuel prices that have made plastic and transportation more expensive.

Suntory nevertheless decided to postpone the price hike for another month, to officially commence on July 1.





Wattanasak said his agency is closely monitoring the prices of consumer products. He also stressed that all price hikes must be thoroughly reviewed in line with actual costs and must not overly burden consumers.



Vendors found guilty of price gouging, hoarding or refusal to sell goods can face up to 7 years in prison or a fine of up to 140,000 baht, or both.

Members of the public are encouraged to report unfair traders by calling the DIT’s hotline number 1569. (NNT)

































