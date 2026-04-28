Thailand expands China fruit push with Shantou campaign and livestream sales

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Agricultural Office in Guangzhou is expanding its campaign to promote Thai fruit in China, with recent activities centered in Shantou, a city of about 5.6 million people in Guangdong province. The event was held in cooperation with Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial Group and the Office of Commercial Affairs in Guangzhou to increase access to secondary markets.







The program featured retail promotions at Pagoda outlets across the city, along with exhibition booths and tasting events at Xiaogongyuan Pedestrian Street. Premium Thai fruits, including Monthong durian, Nam Hom (aromatic) coconut, longan, mangosteen, and rose apple, were introduced to consumers, drawing strong public interest.

Online outreach also took on a vital role, with live-stream sales of Thai durian on Pagoda’s Douyin platform reaching audiences nationwide. The agricultural consul took part in the broadcast, providing details on production and export standards from orchards and packing facilities through to shipment.



Officials also discussed quality control measures known as the “4 No” standards, which include no unripe fruit, no pests, no misrepresentation of origin, and no prohibited chemical residues. Additional inspections for chemicals and heavy metals are conducted before export, helping boost consumer confidence in Thai durian. (NNT)

















































