Thailand enforces tough border security amid rising concerns of illegal immigration

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police has enforced seven stringent measures to address issues related to illegal immigration, human trafficking, and transnational crime, emphasizing that results should be seen within seven days, January 25. He also warned that any officers found to be involved in or negligent in their duties will face severe disciplinary and legal actions.







Pol. Gen. Kitrat Phanphet, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, revealed that the force is fully committed to tackling the issue of illegal immigrants, criminal gangs, and transnational crime by rapidly eliminating these threats. In a directive, the police chief emphasized the strict enforcement of the following seven measures:

Pre-departure measures: Collaborating and linking data to screen individuals before they travel to Thailand. At airports and immigration checkpoints: Tightening checks for individuals entering and leaving the country, especially focusing on high-risk groups. Setting up checkpoints along routes: Deploying comprehensive checkpoints in areas of concern. Checking accommodations, tourist areas, and border control points: Inspecting foreign nationals’ accommodations and monitoring natural border crossings. Proactive checks on transportation and rest stops: Checking gas stations, vehicle rest areas, and transportation hubs. Intensifying border area checks: Inspecting all border areas, including natural crossing points and border transit points, and conducting surveillance. Coordination, assistance, and investigation: Investigating and expanding cases to identify traffickers and accomplices, particularly corrupt officials.

From January 20-24, 2025, the police implemented these measures with significant results. They denied entry to 10 individuals at airports, rejected 47 requests for extensions in Tak province, and detained 92 overstay offenders, including individuals from China and Indonesia. Additionally, 20 people attempting to cross the Moei River border were arrested.

Further actions included inspections of accommodations, border areas, and natural crossings in Tak, with over 275 accommodation checks, 16 inspections at Mae Sot Airport, and 170 checks at a border checkpoint. Public awareness campaigns were also conducted with 461 people briefed on the risks, leading to the identification of individuals from China and Vietnam who may fall victim to trafficking.

The National Police Chief reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to maintaining high security standards for tourists and pledged to continue implementing these measures rigorously. He stressed that any officers found negligent or complicit will face severe administrative, disciplinary, and criminal consequences. (TNA)

































