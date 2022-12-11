Thailand endorses ASEAN energy plan

The Cabinet has formally acknowledged resolutions from the 40th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM) in Cambodia, which was attended by Thai Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said the AMEM resolution includes the Lao PDR, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore Power Integration Project, with a 100 megawatt-hour maximum capacity set for distributing electricity between partner nations.







The resolution covers several projects aimed at enhancing regional energy security, including 16 power line integration projects that can accommodate up to around 30,000 megawatts of electricity between participating countries.

ASEAN energy ministers have agreed on gas line integration towards the development of a single regional gas market, along with a target to raise the region’s renewable energy ratio to 23% by 2025.







The ministers also agreed to increase cooperation between senior officials and international organizations, including the European Union and Asian Development Bank, to expedite the region’s energy transformation and financial development plans.

At the 16th East Asia Summit Energy Ministers Meeting, which took place in parallel with the AMEM, Thai Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow presented the national energy management plan and vision for increasing cooperation with Southeast Asian and East Asian nations to promote energy security and energy transformation. (NNT)





























