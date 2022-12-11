Thai PM chairs National AI Committee meeting

Thailand’s National AI Committee recently held its first-ever meeting, with the prime minister stressing the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) for national development.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha earlier chaired the meeting of the National AI Committee, where he delivered remarks on opportunities for national development from artificial intelligence implementation.







The premier told committee members that AI is a new topic for the government to explore and cooperate with other related sectors, in order to harness the power of this technology as a tool to improve the nation’s competitiveness.

With the promise of AI technology in enhancing the performance of government agencies and private firms, Gen Prayut pointed to the importance of creating new personnel who are proficient with this technology. The country will also need a credential assessment system to certify this skill set that is acknowledged both domestically and internationally.







The prime minister on this occasion urged government agencies to create a suitable ecosystem for AI development, without imposing restrictions that may obstruct new ideas.

He added that government agencies need to keep apprised of changing trends in technology and demands, while ensuring favorable regulations for businesses and compliance with the applicable national strategies. (NNT)





























