Thailand ‘Emergency Decree’ extended for another month to enforce travel restriction

Wedesday’s meeting of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) resolved it recommend extending the emergency decree for another month to August 31.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Gen.Prayut Chan-ocha was attended by senior officials from security and public health agencies.







The resolution will be forwarded to the Cabinet meeting for consideration next week.

The CCSA said the emergency decree, which is due to expire on July 31 is needed to be extended to enforce travel restriction, tracking and quarantine system, surveillance of suspected cases, integration of police and military personnel.

It is also a toll to prepare the country during the transition period to the new normal, it said.

The CCSA also reported the daily rate of the new infections at six. All of the confirmed cases were in state quarantine, raising the total cases in the country to 3,261.

The total recovery cases were 3,105 and 98 patients are currently being treated at hospitals. The death toll remains at 58. (TNA)











