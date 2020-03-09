Thailand elevates COVID-19 control measures to prevent transmission through travelers arriving from disease infected zones

Dear friends of Thailand,

On Thursday, 5 March, 2020, Thailand announced a list of territories outside the Kingdom of Thailand defined as “Disease Infected Zones of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak; namely, the People’s Republic of China (including Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions), Republic of Korea, Republic of Italy, and the Islamic Republic of Iran.







The announcement stated that Thailand remained at risk from transmission through travelers arriving from other countries, and this measure is to allow health authorities to prevent and control the disease efficiently, as well as to ensure effective surveillance of the disease.

Therefore, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to recommend travelers from these territories that if the travelers feel these measures will be inconvenient for traveling in Thailand, they may consider postponing travel to another period and await further advice from Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health regarding the health measures involved.

Thus, TAT would like to extend our sincere gratitude for the hundreds of thousands of travelers from these four territories as well as all over the world who have booked travel to the Kingdom over the next few months for their continued support. The incredible support we are receiving makes us proud, as we continue to welcome international travelers to our Amazing Thailand.

However, due to public health concerns relating to the COVID-19 outbreak in many countries globally, we kindly seek your understanding on Thailand’s ongoing strict surveillance, which is aimed at safeguarding public health and to allow health authorities to effectively prevent and control the disease.

We are confident that when the situation of the outbreak improves, or if there are other appropriate grounds, these territories could further be declared as no longer Disease Infected Zones.







Our hearts go out to all countries and areas affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The thoughts and prayers of the Thai people are with you, and we are confident that we will soon overcome this challenge together.

In the meantime, TAT would like to remind everyone to “travel safely” by practicing frequent hand hygiene measures (washing with soap or using alcohol-based gel). Kindly wear a hygienic mask while travelling, avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms, and avoid visiting crowded places. If feeling sick, do seek medical care as soon as possible and inform the healthcare personnel about the details of your recent travel history.

The TAT’s offices in Thailand and around the world are ready to help and act as coordination centers for travelers wanting any updates on the COVID-19 situation in Thailand. Travelers can keep up to date with the COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (https://www.tatnews.org/) and the Department of Disease Control (https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/intro.php).

For information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn

Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand

Issued on 6 March, 2020, last updated at 21.00 Hrs.











