TAT: Don Mueang Airport enhances COVID-19 surveillance

Bangkok– The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide the latest update that the Airports of Thailand (AOT) has stepped up its surveillance, prevention and control measures for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) at Don Mueang Airport, following its announcement of enhanced measures at Suvarnabhumi Airport.





Aimed at ensuring health confidence among travelers, the enhanced measures at Don Mueang Airport include extra screening points with handheld thermometers at:

Immigration’s passport control, International Departures, Level 3, International Passenger Terminal 1

Security screening, Domestic Departures, Level 3, Domestic Passenger Terminal 2

Entry screening, Domestic Arrivals, Level 1, Domestic Passenger Terminal 2

The extra screening points are in addition to the entry screening points at the International Arrivals, Level 1, International Passenger Terminal 1.

Due to the extra screening, travelers are advised to arrive at Don Mueang Airport at least three hours before your scheduled departure time.

For more information and assistance, please contact the AOT Contact Centre 1722 or Don Mueang Airport Information Centre at +66 (0) 2535-1192.

Loading…

Tourists can keep up to date with the COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (https://www.tatnews.org/) and the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health (https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/intro.php). For information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.



















