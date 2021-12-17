Thailand eases COVID-19 curbs nationwide and allows New Year countdown festivities

Update on the three latest announcements published on 15 December, 2021 in the Royal Thai Government Gazette that relax more COVID-19 restrictions nationwide, allowing the New Year countdown festivities, and further easing rules for travellers entering Thailand.







The New Year countdown festivities will be allowed to take place under the COVID-free setting guidelines, which include vaccination requirement, universal prevention, health and hygiene measures, and antigen testing. All events must ensure that everyone be fully vaccinated. Events with at least 1,000 participants must also ensure that everyone has received a negative antigen test result 72 hours prior to the event. Open-air restaurants with good ventilation nationwide will be allowed to serve alcoholic drinks to customers during the New Year countdown until 01.00 Hrs. on 1 January, 2022.



TAT is also planning a number of New Year countdown festivities in unique locations up and down the country, and the TAT Newsroom will be releasing a press release on this as soon as official details are confirmed.

Details on the further easing of rules for travellers entering Thailand from 16 December, 2021, is available on https://www.tatnews.org/thailand-reopening/.







Meanwhile, also effective from 16 December, 2021, Thailand’s colour zoning has been reduced to three zones: Pilot Tourist Areas or blue zone, Areas Under Stringent Surveillance or yellow zone, and Controlled Areas or orange zone.

8 “Blue Zone” Provinces + 18 Provinces with ‘Blue Zone” Districts

Central Region:Bangkok, and Ayutthaya (Mueang district only), Kanchanaburi, Nonthaburi, PathumThani,Phetchaburi (Cha-am district only), PrachuapKhiri Khan (Mueang, HuaHin, and NongKae districts only), and SamutPrakan (Suvarnabhumi Airport only).

Eastern Region:Chanthaburi (only for Mueang and Tha Mai districts), Chonburi,Rayong (KoSamet only), and Trat (Ko Chang and KoKut districts only).

Northern Region:Chiang Mai (Mueang, Chom Thong, Doi Tao, Mae Rim, and Mae Taeng districts only), and Chiang Rai (Mueang, Chiang Khong, Chiang Saen, Mae Chan, Mae FahLuang, Mae Sai, Phan, Thoeng, WiangKaen, and Wiang Pa Pao districts only).







Northeastern Region:Buri Ram (Mueang district only), KhonKaen (Mueang, KhaoSuanKwang, PoeiNoi, Phon, PhuWiang, and Ubolratana districts only), Loei (Chiang Khan district only), NakhonRatchasima (Mueang, ChaloemPhraKiat, Chok Chai, Pak Chong, Phimai, Sikhio, and Wang Nam Khiao districts), NongKhai (Mueang, Sangkhom, Si Chiang Mai and Tha Bo districts only), Surin (Mueang and Tha Tum districts only), and UdonThani (Mueang, Ban Dung, Kumphawapi, Na Yung, Prachaksilpakhom, and Nong Han districts only).

Southern Region:Krabi, Phang-Nga, Phuket,Ranong (KoPhayam only), and SuratThani (Ko Samui, KoPha-ngan, and Ko Tao only).







30 Areas Under Stringent Surveillance or yellow zone provinces

Central Region: Ang Thong, Chai Nat, NakhonPathom, SamutSongkhram, and Sing Buri; Northern Region:KamphaengPhet, NakhonSawan, Nan, Phayao, Phichit, Phrae, Sukhothai, UthaiThani, and Uttaradit; and Northeastern Region:Amnat Charoen, BuengKan, Buri Ram*, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Loei*, MahaSarakham, Mukdahan, NakhonPhanom, NongBuaLamphu, NongKhai*, Roi Et, SakhonNakhon, Si Sa Ket, Surin*, and Yasothon.





39 Controlled Areas or orange zone provinces

Central Region:Ayutthaya*, Lop Buri, NakhonNayok, Phetchaburi*, PrachuapKhiri Khan*,Ratchaburi, SamutPrakan*, SamutSakhon, Saraburi, and SuphanBuri; Eastern Region:Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi*, PrachinBuri, Rayong*, Sa Kaeo, and Trat*; Northern Region:Chiang Mai*, Chiang Rai*, Lampang, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, and Tak; Northeastern Region:KhonKaen*, NakhonRatchasima*, UdonThani*, and UbonRatchathani; and Southern Region:Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, SuratThani*, Narathiwat, Pattani, Phatthalung, Ranong*, Satun, Songkhla, Trang, and Yala.

*Except for areas designated as “Blue Zone” pilot tourist destinations.

This press release is to serve as reference only, and it is especially important to check in regularly on www.tatnews.org to stay current on what remains a very fluid and fast changing situation.



























