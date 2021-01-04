Thailand drunk drivers face arrest, fines and ankle bracelets

Bangkok – The Department of Probation, is enforcing stringent measures against irresponsible drivers by arresting, fining, and putting ankle bracelets on those on probation. Drunk driving is again the top cause of road accidents during the New Year holidays.

Department of Probation’s Director-General, Witthawhan Soonthornkajit, has reported the statistics collected during the department’s campaign to reduce the number of road accidents during the New Year festival, saying that the top causes of road accidents were still drunk driving and speeding. Motorcycles were also often found to have been in accidents on long straight roads, and roads in villages.





According to the statistics collected between December 29 and January 1, there were 2,365 accidents, 267 deaths, and 2,362 people were injured.

Provinces with the most accidents at this time are Chiang Mai and Songkhla with 87 cases. However, Nakhon Ratchasima had the most fatalities at 16. Meanwhile, Chiang Mai was also identified as having most injuries at 92.

During the four days of the New Year festival, the total number of irresponsible driving cases was 1,028, comprising 911 drunk driving, 100 drinking while driving, and 17 cases of careless driving.

Chaiyaphum, Ubon Ratchathani, Chanthaburi, and Buriram are the provinces with most cases of drunk driving. (NNT)













