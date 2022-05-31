Thailand discusses 3.18-trillion-baht budget bill for 2023 today

The House of Representatives started its debate on the 2023 Budget Bill and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was ready to defend it.

The bill covers an overall 3.18-trillion-baht budget, up by 85 billion baht or 2.74% from the 2022 budget. Its biggest portion is a central budget of 590 billion baht.







Among ministries, the Education Ministry and the Interior Ministry will receive the highest amount of 325 billion baht each (the second biggest after the central budget), followed by 285 billion baht for the Finance Ministry and 197 billion baht for the Defence Ministry.

Regarding national strategies, 296 billion baht was reserved for security-related spending and 759 billion baht for the promotion of equality and opportunities in society.





The debate was set for three days or 47 hours and 30 minutes. The House was expected to vote on the Budget Bill within 10pm on June 2. Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he was confident the bill would be passed as coalition parties were ready to support it. (TNA)































